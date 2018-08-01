Survey launched to find best aspects of Norfolk town

Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine.

A survey has been launched to find out the best aspects about living in Wymondham.

Residents are being invited to take part in the survey until Thursday, August 9.

For taking part in the questionnaire a winner will be selected at random for a free meal for two at South Norfolk Pub of the Year, the Burston Crown, near Dickleburgh.

The survey focuses on different aspects of living in Wymondham including questions about the range of events that the town hosts and how well known certain landmarks are to those who live there.

Geoff Dixon, organiser of the survey, said: “All the results that we collect will be going to the National Lottery Heritage Fund to see how they can help our town.

“Having these answers we can also allow us to see how funding we have received has been used to make a difference.”

To take part in the survey go to bit.ly/WymondhamAbbey