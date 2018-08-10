Search

Supporters’ march organised ahead of Norwich City’s first home game

PUBLISHED: 12:33 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 10 August 2018

A supporters march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm.

A supporters march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/08/2017

Two Norwich City fans groups have joined forces to help improve the atmosphere at Carrow Road this season.

A supporters’ march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm.

The march is being organised by Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich, with supporters invited to congregate around the Queen of Iceni on Riverside at 1.45pm.

Those attending are also asked to take along flags, banners and scarves.

Thomas Markham-Uden, from Barclay End Norwich, said: “It is a way to get lots of fans that are like-minded together so we can create a great atmosphere and carry that into the stand. We did it at the start of the season last year and before the Ipswich game and we had a couple of thousand people marching. We had a really good cross section of fans, not just people from the Barclay stand and Snakepit, which is our aim.”

