Superfan’s dream comes true after meeting idol Olly Murs in her home town

When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly with the family. Picture: ALICE WOODS Archant

Nine years, eleven concerts, and a million wishes but finally the wait was over for one Olly Murs superfan after the singer made an appearance in her home town.

When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly posing for a selfie with Mrs Woods. Picture: ALICE WOODS When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly posing for a selfie with Mrs Woods. Picture: ALICE WOODS

Alice Woods, of Crown Road, Dereham, has been mad for the former X Factor finalist ever since he appeared on the show performing Stevie Wonder’s Very Superstitious at his audition.

The 27-year-old mum-of-two has attended eleven of his gigs across the country, including at locations such as Brighton, Thetford Forest, Nottingham, and Wembley, and queued for hours after to meet him. But the fates had always been against her - until now.

The Voice judge appeared in the mid-Norfolk town last month with his football team Coggeshall Town FC , when they played against Dereham Town FC.

And it was an appearance that would change Mrs Woods life.

When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly pulling faces at Mrs Woods' children. Picture: ALICE WOODS When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly pulling faces at Mrs Woods' children. Picture: ALICE WOODS

At the time she had been at a soft play area in the town with sons, Jack, aged four, and Lucas, three, but as soon as she saw her idol was in the town she raced to the football ground at Aldiss Park with her boys by her side.

“I just noticed on his Instagram story he was there,” she said, “so I literally dropped everything and went.

“I managed to get a selfie and a cuddle before the match, which I hysterical cried over, and then I rang my mum and she cried too because for years and years and eleven gigs I still hadn’t met him.”

Even during the match, Mr Murs was quick to turn around and play games with the boys to make them laugh after they had knocked on a window to get his attention.

When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly's Instagram story which he posted to his thousands of followers. Picture: ALICE WOODS When Olly Murs came to Dereham, Alice Woods knew she had to meet him. Pictured is Olly's Instagram story which he posted to his thousands of followers. Picture: ALICE WOODS

He also recorded a special video message for Denver Clinton , of Mattishall, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment

But not only was Mrs Woods over the moon with the unexpected meeting, the feeling continued when Mr Murs took to Instagram to post the family on his Instagram story.

“I Instagrammed him to say thank you for playing with my boys and that I really appreciated it - and then he replied and I cried again.

“I was just was on cloud nine for hours afterwards.

“It was just the best experience.”

Mrs Woods, a self-employed nail technician who works from home, has lived in Dereham her whole life and is passionate about the town.

“I can’t believe I got to meet my idol in my home town.

“I only wish I had bothered to do my hair properly that day.

“I love Dereham and how the community celebrates occasions together, like Christmas lights switch on, which I still remember from when I was a little girl.

“And I get to bring my boys to those occasions now too.”