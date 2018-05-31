Search

Norwich super slimmer set to share weight loss secrets

PUBLISHED: 13:18 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:18 10 August 2018

Matthew Read before his four stone weight loss. Picture: Matthew Read

Matthew Read before his four stone weight loss. Picture: Matthew Read

Archant

A Norfolk man has lost 10 inches from his waistline after joining his local slimming group.

Matthew Read is now trained as a Slimming World consultant. Picture: Matthew ReadMatthew Read is now trained as a Slimming World consultant. Picture: Matthew Read

Matthew Read, from Norwich, joined the Slimming World group in Wymondham after his wife Kimberly successfully lost weight with the group.

He is now using his achievement of losing more than four stone to shape a new career as a consultant for Slimming World.

Mr Read said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing four stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Matthew Read (with his family) after losing 10 inches from his waistline. Picture: Matthew ReadMatthew Read (with his family) after losing 10 inches from his waistline. Picture: Matthew Read

The slimmer said that at first he didn’t think diets and slimming clubs were for him as he didn’t want to restrict what he ate. He said he thought he was destined to struggle with his weight for the rest of my life, but when he joined Slimming World he felt it was different.

“I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry, and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.”

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that by 2034 this will increase to one in three.

Mr Read says his new role has never been more important and he particularly wants to encourage men to join Slimming World, as in most groups men are still the minority.

Matthew Read is ready to be a Slimming World consultant after his healthy weight loss. Picture: Matthew ReadMatthew Read is ready to be a Slimming World consultant after his healthy weight loss. Picture: Matthew Read

Mr Read’s Slimming World group will be held at Hethersett Youth Club every Saturday at 8.30am from September 1. For more information or to join the group either go along on September 1 or call him on 07753176995.

