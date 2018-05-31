Sunshine, smiles and cakes galore at Cromer Carnival opening weekend

The carnival 'royal' family welcoming visitors to Saturday's events. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Cromer Carnival’s opening weekend got off to a glorious start, with blue skies, sunshine and smiles all round.

Crowds in their hundreds turned out to the carnival field, with a giant car boot sale doing a brisk trade and food and drink stands serving queues of customers throughout the day.

Attractions included a funfair, stalls, a mini beer festival and a craft fair, with the main arena hosting a dog agility display from Norfolk Dog Training Society and a demonstration and novelty dog show run by Holt Dog Training Club.

Canine companions waiting for their big moment at the dog agility demonstration. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Canine companions waiting for their big moment at the dog agility demonstration. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A bake-off competition organised for the third year running by carnival committee members Julie Brooks and Luke Evans attracted creative confections ranging from beefburger cupcakes and a summer barbecue sponge, to a celebration cake depicting the Red Arrows flying over Cromer, with carnival-goers also invited to bring along their family heirlooms to be valued at an Antiques Roadshow-style stall run by Keys of Aylsham.

The fun continued into the evening with a family night in the carnival marquee, featuring music, magic and a chance for youngsters to have their picture taken with characters from the TV show Paw Patrol.

Bake-off contestants put the finishing touches to their creations. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Bake-off contestants put the finishing touches to their creations. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival committee member and official photographer Dave Roberts, who has been involved in the annual event for 20 years, said the fine weather had attracted record crowds.

“It was definitely the most people I’ve ever seen on a carnival Saturday,” he said. “It was a nice bright start and we are now all looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Carnival field events on Sundayinclude bonny baby, glamorous granny and knobbly knees competitions, as well as a custom car show, a children’s fancy dress competition and a motorbike and trike cavalcade show.

The crowning of Miss Cromer will take place on the pier forecourt at 12.30pm, with events around town including a gymkhana at Jonas field, East Runton, from 10am and an East Anglian Working Newfoundland Dogs display on the east beach at 11.30am.

A Red Arrows-themed cake, one of the entries into the carnival Bake-off contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL A Red Arrows-themed cake, one of the entries into the carnival Bake-off contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

• For a full programme visit www.cromercarnival.co.uk

• Chat with others about this year’s Cromer Carnival on the Enjoy Cromer More Facebook group.



A Maltesers cake - one of the entries into the carnival Bake-off contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL A Maltesers cake - one of the entries into the carnival Bake-off contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norfolk Dog Training Society member Beverley Catchpole with working cocker spaniel Lupi. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Norfolk Dog Training Society member Beverley Catchpole with working cocker spaniel Lupi. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival-goers browsing car boot stalls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Carnival-goers browsing car boot stalls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL