Wedding couple hold a reception on the back of a float in Sheringham Carnival parade

PUBLISHED: 08:56 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:14 02 August 2018

Newlyweds Kayleigh and Tom Codling, who held a wedding reception on the back of a carnival float Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Newlyweds Kayleigh and Tom Codling, who held a wedding reception on the back of a carnival float Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Romance was in the air at Sheringham carnival parade, when a couple celebrating tying the knot held a wedding reception on the back of a float.

Bridesmaid Ellen Hufford toasts newlyweds Kayleigh and Tom Codling, who held a wedding reception on the back of a carnival float Photo: KAREN BETHELLBridesmaid Ellen Hufford toasts newlyweds Kayleigh and Tom Codling, who held a wedding reception on the back of a carnival float Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Tom and Kayleigh Codling, who met as students at Sheringham High School, got married at Southrepps Church at the weekend.

And because the couple have both been involved in the carnival for many years, they decided to enter a wedding-themed float into the parade, complete with bridesmaids, flower girls, best man and giant-sized, three-tiered cake.

Sheringham Primary School's Steampunk-themed float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's Steampunk-themed float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Codling, who, earlier in the week, won the adults’ race trophy in the carnival street races with new father-in-law Kevin Webb, said the float was a wedding gift from his wife’s sister Katrina and her partner Neil.

“Kayleigh was a carnival committee member and we have both been on floats lots of times,” Mr Codling explained. “We thought it would be a great idea to have a second wedding reception in the parade, with the added bonus that Kayleigh got to wear her dress twice.”

Tyneside Club regulars Glenda Savory and partner Clifford Farrow, whose float won the best overall trophy for the first time in 51 years. Photo: KAREN BETHELLTyneside Club regulars Glenda Savory and partner Clifford Farrow, whose float won the best overall trophy for the first time in 51 years. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Other floats included a Steampunk-themed entry from Sheringham Primary School, an Alice in Wonderland float from the Open Youth Trust, which runs Sheringham Youth Zone and, the overall winner, a 1960s-themed entry from the Tyneside Social Club.

The float, which was based on Liverpool’s famous club The Cavern, where The Beatles made their first public appearance, was built by a team of staff and regulars led by Clifford Farrow, whose family has been making carnival floats for generations.

Sheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“I won the children’s fancy dress at the age of six, but this was my first overall win in 51 years,” Mr Farrow said. “It felt wonderful and I have to admit I shed a few tears.”

Carnival chairman Stuart McClean said that after weekend events were hit by wind and rain, committee members and volunteers were pleased to see some sunshine and smiling faces.

Sheringham Carnival parade: The Tyneside Club's winning float Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival parade: The Tyneside Club's winning float Photo: KAREN BETHELL

He added: “We had a great turnout for the parade, everyone seemed to be having a fantastic time and we are now really looking forward to the rest of the week’s events.”

Sheringham Carnival continues today with Beach Mayhem at 2pm and a Tug of War on the Leas clifftop gardens at 6pm and culminates on Sunday with a torchlight procession and firework finale. For a full programme, and updates, visit the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page.

Sheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Roly Farrow and his grandchildren in Day of the Dead fancy dress Photo: KAREN BETHELLRoly Farrow and his grandchildren in Day of the Dead fancy dress Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norwich Samba Band in Sheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELLNorwich Samba Band in Sheringham Carnival parade Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Primary School's Steampunk Carnival parade entry Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Primary School's Steampunk Carnival parade entry Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

