Wedding couple hold a reception on the back of a float in Sheringham Carnival parade
PUBLISHED: 08:56 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:14 02 August 2018
Archant
Romance was in the air at Sheringham carnival parade, when a couple celebrating tying the knot held a wedding reception on the back of a float.
Tom and Kayleigh Codling, who met as students at Sheringham High School, got married at Southrepps Church at the weekend.
And because the couple have both been involved in the carnival for many years, they decided to enter a wedding-themed float into the parade, complete with bridesmaids, flower girls, best man and giant-sized, three-tiered cake.
Mr Codling, who, earlier in the week, won the adults’ race trophy in the carnival street races with new father-in-law Kevin Webb, said the float was a wedding gift from his wife’s sister Katrina and her partner Neil.
“Kayleigh was a carnival committee member and we have both been on floats lots of times,” Mr Codling explained. “We thought it would be a great idea to have a second wedding reception in the parade, with the added bonus that Kayleigh got to wear her dress twice.”
Other floats included a Steampunk-themed entry from Sheringham Primary School, an Alice in Wonderland float from the Open Youth Trust, which runs Sheringham Youth Zone and, the overall winner, a 1960s-themed entry from the Tyneside Social Club.
The float, which was based on Liverpool’s famous club The Cavern, where The Beatles made their first public appearance, was built by a team of staff and regulars led by Clifford Farrow, whose family has been making carnival floats for generations.
“I won the children’s fancy dress at the age of six, but this was my first overall win in 51 years,” Mr Farrow said. “It felt wonderful and I have to admit I shed a few tears.”
Carnival chairman Stuart McClean said that after weekend events were hit by wind and rain, committee members and volunteers were pleased to see some sunshine and smiling faces.
He added: “We had a great turnout for the parade, everyone seemed to be having a fantastic time and we are now really looking forward to the rest of the week’s events.”
Sheringham Carnival continues today with Beach Mayhem at 2pm and a Tug of War on the Leas clifftop gardens at 6pm and culminates on Sunday with a torchlight procession and firework finale. For a full programme, and updates, visit the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page.