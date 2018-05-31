Search

Driver cut free from car after collision with tree

PUBLISHED: 12:54 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 29 August 2018

The crash happened in Mildenhall Road, Barton Mills Picture: GOOGLE

A driver needed to be cut free from their vehicle after crashing into a tree or hedge in north Suffolk.

Police received reports of a collision in Mildenhall Road, Barton Mills, at around 11am this morning.

“A single vehicle was reported to have collided with a tree or hedge,” a police spokesman said.

““The road is not blocked and an ambulance is en route.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also sent crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall to help free the driver from their vehcile.

The driver’s condition has not been confirmed.

More to follow.

