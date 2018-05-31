Driver cut free from car after collision with tree

The crash happened in Mildenhall Road, Barton Mills Picture: GOOGLE Google

A driver needed to be cut free from their vehicle after crashing into a tree or hedge in north Suffolk.

Police received reports of a collision in Mildenhall Road, Barton Mills, at around 11am this morning.

“A single vehicle was reported to have collided with a tree or hedge,” a police spokesman said.

““The road is not blocked and an ambulance is en route.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also sent crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall to help free the driver from their vehcile.

The driver’s condition has not been confirmed.

More to follow.