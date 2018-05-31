Ride and Stride for Suffolk Historic Churches Trust

Left to right: Rev Alan Perry, Piers Hart, Mary Lomas, Amanda Straderick, Suffolk Family History Society, Julie Straderick, Ian Lomas, event area organiser, and Patrick Grieve, chairman of Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride, launch this year's event. Picture: SHCT Archant

Walkers and cyclists are being invited to explore Suffolk to raise money to help preserve the county’s churches.

The annual Suffolk Historic Churches Trust’s Ride and Stride Day is taking place on Saturday, September 8.

Some 500 rural and town churches will be open to welcome visitors, who can plan their own journey from the Churches Open List.

There is no set time, but the churches will be open from 9am to 5pm.

Half the money raised goes to the church or chapel nominated by the individual participant and half to the trust. Last year’s Ride and Stride Day raised more than £160,000, the highest total for four years, enabling the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust to continue helping and supporting churches and chapels of all denominations in Suffolk.

A vintage car and a family history society helped to launch this year’s event at St Edmund’s Church in Southwold. Sponsor forms and Open Churches lists are available from www.shct.org.uk by calling 01787 883884 or from your local church.