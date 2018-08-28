Success for Stalham’s windmill trail

Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents plaque to Sonia Thomas, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY Archant

Due to last year’s ‘Town Trail’ competition being so popular, the Stalham Town Council organised and supported, another similar event, but with windmills being the theme. (Last year was Wherries).

Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents a voucher to Katie Newman, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents a voucher to Katie Newman, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY

The mini windmills were made by Mike Fuller, of the Museum of the Broads, and designed by Ray Woolston, who also made the winner’s trophy.

37 entrants decorated the mills which were sited in various windows of businesses and organisations in Stalham and displayed for the Town’s people and visitors, to browse and select the best one.

Organiser, Ray Woolston, said, “There was a good response from the public with lots of positive comments from participants”. He added, “The voting was very close for the best dressed windmill with the Post Office entry entitled, ‘Postman Pat with his Black and White Cat’ finally winning by just one.

The ‘best named mill’ voted was Century Printers entry, ‘Rumour Mill’.

Councillor and Chairman of the town council, Duncan Edmonds, presented a plaque to Sonia Thomas on behalf of the Post Office and Katie Newman for Century Printers.

A Stalham Town Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank, all businesses who enthusiastically participated, and Mike Fuller and Ray Woolston for all their efforts.”