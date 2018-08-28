Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Success for Stalham’s windmill trail

PUBLISHED: 17:08 05 September 2018

Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents plaque to Sonia Thomas, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY

Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents plaque to Sonia Thomas, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY

Archant

Due to last year’s ‘Town Trail’ competition being so popular, the Stalham Town Council organised and supported, another similar event, but with windmills being the theme. (Last year was Wherries).

Councillor Duncan Edmonds presents a voucher to Katie Newman, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAYCouncillor Duncan Edmonds presents a voucher to Katie Newman, a prize for taking part in the Stalham Windmill Trail. Picture: MAURICE GRAY

The mini windmills were made by Mike Fuller, of the Museum of the Broads, and designed by Ray Woolston, who also made the winner’s trophy.

37 entrants decorated the mills which were sited in various windows of businesses and organisations in Stalham and displayed for the Town’s people and visitors, to browse and select the best one.

Organiser, Ray Woolston, said, “There was a good response from the public with lots of positive comments from participants”. He added, “The voting was very close for the best dressed windmill with the Post Office entry entitled, ‘Postman Pat with his Black and White Cat’ finally winning by just one.

The ‘best named mill’ voted was Century Printers entry, ‘Rumour Mill’.

Councillor and Chairman of the town council, Duncan Edmonds, presented a plaque to Sonia Thomas on behalf of the Post Office and Katie Newman for Century Printers.

A Stalham Town Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank, all businesses who enthusiastically participated, and Mike Fuller and Ray Woolston for all their efforts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE – including Russell Martin interview

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast