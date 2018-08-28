Friends of stroke survivor walk 100 miles to help his recovery

Fundraising walkers shortly after arriving at Cromer: (from left) Alex Pooley, Simon Brown, Lewis Patching, Justin Brown, Peter Joyner, Joe Marczewski and Philip Banyard. Picture: Maria Banyard Archant

Friends of a stroke survivor from mid Norfolk have gone the extra mile to raise funds for his ongoing recovery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justin Brown, 41, who grew up in Mattishall and now lives in Lyng, suffered from a stroke in April and following care in hospital he returned home last week.

Peter Joyner, Philip Banyard, Joe Marczewski, Simon Brown, Alex Pooley and Lewis Patching completed a 100 mile sponsored walk to help aid Mr Brown’s recovery.

The walk started on the morning of Friday August 31 at Peddars Way, at Knettishall Heath, near Thetford, and they arrived at Great Massingham later that day.

The second day took them on to Burnham Deepdale before they completed the challenge by walking to Cromer on Sunday September 2.

Mr Brown was there to meet them as they arrived at Cromer Pier at around 5.30pm.

Mr Banyard, 43, said: “It was much harder than any of us had anticipated when we came up with the plan but everyone fought through the pain to reach the end. Joe had to walk part of the last day barefooted as he couldn’t bear trainers on his blisters.

“Peter needed a walking pole to continue and I was certainly struggling to move at the end of each day but that just proves how much we think of Justin and how important the reason for the walk was to us.”

The fundraising total stands at more than £4,500 and is still open for donations. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/i-would-walk-100-miles-for-justin.