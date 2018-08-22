Video

WATCH: Stephen Mulhern spotted filming new ITV show in Norwich

Stephen Mulhern filming at The Forum Credit: Ella Wilkinson Archant

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern has come to the fine city to film his latest game show.

Stephen was spotted outside The Forum at 1.30pm on Wednesday sporting a gold glittery jacket filming In For a Penny which sees contestants answer questions to win a grand.

The game show has always been a segment of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway but on the series finale this year it was announced In For A Penny has been commissioned for its own seven-part series.

The game sees Stephen springing up on members of the public asking them if they want to win £1,000 for a stake of 1p.

The contestants have to answer a series of silly questions including Stephen’s age or TV shows that he hosts.

Two ladies taking part in Norwich were asked to do a ‘let’s be ‘aving you’ Delia Smith impression before starting the quiz.

But the pair didn’t last long after getting custard and mustard confused when asked to identify them in two separate pots.

Oliver Herington, series producer of In For A Penny, said they had ‘been all over’ the UK including Essex, Glasgow, Leeds and are finishing in Norwich.

The series will also include ‘real world games that you might play in your head or with your family’ such as ‘guess the weight of your suitcase’ which they played and filmed at Norwich Airport.

Mr Herington said that the series will definitely be aired on a Saturday and although there is no definite start date yet it is likely to hit screens in early 2019.

Additional reporting by Quenelle Forbes