Steampunk couple get hitched at theatre

Michelle Skeet and Louis Ward�s steampunk wedding at St George�s Theatre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Erica Lowe Photography Erica Lowe Photography

Most brides relish the idea of a traditional wedding with a church ceremony, vintage car and a three-tier cake and would baulk at the idea of a post-apocalyptic theme.

But for Great Yarmouth mum Michelle Skeet and her fiancé Louis Ward a bizarre looking sc-fi trend inspired the couple and their friends and family on their wedding day.

The couple got married at St George’s Theatre in the town’s King Street and embraced the post-apocalyptic steampunk fashion and trend, where corsets, canes and quirky waistcoats are the style.

The 300-year-old former church was decorated with skull bunting and fairy lights.

The bride, who is payroll coordinator for accountants and business advisors Stephenson Smart, at Beacon Park in Gorleston, walked down the aisle to the theme from the gritty television drama Vikings.

Her soon-to-be husband did it, because of his nickname Mowgli, to I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book – swinging his cane as he went.

The men sported goggles, waistcoats, top hats and canes, while the women wore corsets, chokers, leather belts and pixie boots – although the bride decided to maintain some tradition with a white dress adorned with red flowers.

Guests were entertained by a stilt walker, ringmaster and magician and the couple’s transport was an American Willys Jeep.

The new bride said: “I love heavy rock music, skulls and anything Gothic, but Louis isn’t into it like I am, so we decided to meet halfway with the post-apocalyptic fashion, which is actually quite wide-ranging and can be anything from Victorian, Gothic, military to gentleman and ladies.”

The couple have their daughters to thank for the unique union.

Mrs Ward said: “We met because my daughter and his daughter are friends. One day my daughter showed Louis a picture of me on her phone and asked him if he would take me out.

“A couple of weeks later he phoned me. The funny thing is that the girls thought we would just go on a couple of dates, so needless to say they were very excited to be our bridesmaids.

“It was lovely to see so many people dressed up with us to celebrate our day. It really was a hybrid of so many different things, which really fitted our personalities,” she added.