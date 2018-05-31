Station adopters wanted to improve presentation of Oulton Broad South

Oulton Broad South station. Picture: Nick Butcher © Archant 2012

Volunteers are being invited to help improve their stations as station adopters.

Greater Anglia, who operate stations in Norfolk and Suffolk, are looking for local people who live near Oulton Broad South station to volunteer their time to improve the presentation of the station.

The Adopt a Station scheme enables individuals or groups to adopt their local railway station and contribute to its presentation and welfare for the benefit of the local community.

Greater Anglia’s community engagement manager, Alan Neville, said: “We are hoping that individuals, community organisations or local councils, who have an interest in improving their local rail station and bringing it into the heart of the community, will come forward with their ideas.

“Local communities are best placed to know which improvements and projects will benefit them most and we can help them realise their plans through our Station Adoption scheme.”

Anyone interested in joining the Adopt a Station scheme should contact Alan.Neville@greateranglia.co.uk