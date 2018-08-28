Search

Last chance to nominate unsung heroes for Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 09:40 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:22 30 August 2018

Launch of the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney Awards from the Hotel Victoria. Picture: Nick Butcher

Launch of the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney Awards from the Hotel Victoria. Picture: Nick Butcher

The deadline to nominate unsung heroes from across Waveney for a community award which recognises their valiant efforts has been extended.

The Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney honour those who go above and beyond to help their communities and will soon be returning for its fourth year.

Nominations for the event were due to close on Friday, August 31, but this has now been pushed back until Monday, September 3.

Organiser Ros Parker, from Parker Communications, said: “It is really important to recognise the people in the community who make Lowestoft and Waveney such a special place.

“It’s good for the community as a whole to realise just how many people there are out there working hard and doing their best to benefit the community.”

For Mrs Parker the most rewarding part of the evening is seeing the happiness in nominees’ faces as they are recognised for their years of work.

She added: “The sheer joy it bring to people is amazing – they can’t believe they have been noticed for all the work they do. It’s all about that reaction.

“Of course I’ve learnt a lot about what is going on in Waveney which I didn’t before; people just getting on with it running food banks and helping people deal with sexual assault.

“I find it truly inspiration and the joy in people’s faces is a big part of it for me.”

The ceremony will take place at the Hotel Victoria in Lowestoft on Thursday, October 11, and it is being sponsored by a range of local businesses along with media support once again from the Lowestoft Journal, Beccles and Bungay Journal and Eastern Daily Press.

The sponsors this year include Waveney District Council, Archant, Lings Motor Group, Pleasurewood Hills, Hoseasons, Marina Theatre, Sentinel Leisure Trust, Hotel Victoria, East of England Cooperative Society, Drone Survey Group, Pontins, BBC Radio Suffolk, Potters Holidays, Waveney Norse and Cottages.com.

The categories are Young Person of the Year, Outstanding Sporting Achievement of the Year, Community Group or Champion of the Year, Outstanding Bravery, Team of the Year, Education Star, Uniform Services, Veteran of the Year, Charity Worker of the Year and Unsung Hero/Heroine.

To make a nomination, fill in the form on this page or pick up a copy of the Lowestoft Journal.

