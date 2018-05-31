Cancer charity garden party a fundraising success
PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 August 2018
Archant
A South Norfolk cancer charity held their annual Garden Party earlier this August.
More than £700 was raised by Wymondham-based charity Star Throwers and was attended by around 80 people.
The event, on August 11, had performances for all ages, with a Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Pyjama Drama, singing from Bob Stannard and tricks from Magic Dave.
Victoria Pigg, marketing and fundraising manager said: “It is great to see so many people supporting Star Throwers, we hope everyone has had a lovely day.
“A big thank you also to all our volunteers who have helped out today who make Star Throwers the warm and welcoming place it is”.
Star Throwers will be holding an open day on Thursday, October 4 from 10am – 4pm where people can learn more about the free complementary therapies on offer and book trial sessions.
For more information visit www.starthrowers.org.uk or call 01953 423304.