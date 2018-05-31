Cancer charity garden party a fundraising success

Flower pot painting at Star Throwers' garden party. Pictured: Belle Randall, Drew Randall and Airlie Pigg. PHOTO: Star Throwers Archant

A South Norfolk cancer charity held their annual Garden Party earlier this August.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The garden party put on by Star Throwers cancer charity in Wymondham. PHOTO: Star Throwers The garden party put on by Star Throwers cancer charity in Wymondham. PHOTO: Star Throwers

More than £700 was raised by Wymondham-based charity Star Throwers and was attended by around 80 people.

The event, on August 11, had performances for all ages, with a Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Pyjama Drama, singing from Bob Stannard and tricks from Magic Dave.

Victoria Pigg, marketing and fundraising manager said: “It is great to see so many people supporting Star Throwers, we hope everyone has had a lovely day.

“A big thank you also to all our volunteers who have helped out today who make Star Throwers the warm and welcoming place it is”.

Star Throwers will be holding an open day on Thursday, October 4 from 10am – 4pm where people can learn more about the free complementary therapies on offer and book trial sessions.

For more information visit www.starthrowers.org.uk or call 01953 423304.