St. Nicholas in Dereham hosts messy church event

PUBLISHED: 11:26 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:26 01 August 2018

St. Nicholas Church in Dereham hosted a messy church event for children to enjoy. Picture: Supplied by St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas Church in Dereham hosted a messy church event for children to enjoy. Picture: Supplied by St. Nicholas.

The rain failed to stop the summertime celebrations at St. Nicholas Church in Dereham as children enjoyed a messy church event on Tuesday.

The children attending had the chance to make sandcastles, plant lupin seeds, make kites and mini-parasols and also create summer flower pictures.

An active bean game was also led by Canon Sally Theakston before the short singing and worship time took place.

The morning concluded with hot-dogs and cake before the families left to go outside and enjoy the sun, which eventually came out.

St. Nicholas will also be hosting further events for children to enjoy, including an afternoon of learning how to do flower arranging and other flower-related activities, which will take place on Tuesday August 7 at 2pm.

Are you organising or taking part in a local community event that you think should feature in this newspaper? Contact daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk with the details.

