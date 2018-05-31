Artist’s winter painting set for church’s charity Christmas card

Melanie Dodd with this year's Christmas card. Photo: Jack Morris Archant

An esteemed local artist has once again provided an original painting for the fundraising Christmas card supporting St Michael’s Church.

Melanie Dodd’s beautiful winter scene of a snow-covered Beccles from the banks of the River Waveney will adorn this year’s Christmas card.

David Gregson, donations secretary for The Friends of St Michael’s Church, said: “The committee and colleagues are most grateful that once again Melanie Dodd has provided an original painting for use in producing the Friends’ Christmas card.

“Last year’s painting featured the South Porch and choir and this year the scene of the church is from the Norfolk river bank.”

He added: “We appreciate the willing help of Melanie and her beautiful painting and indeed to all those who donated generously.”

Mrs Dodd has previously illustrated numerous children’s books and held solo exhibitions of her work in Southwold.

The cards will be available from St Michael’s Church in the next few months.

For more information of the Friends visit: www.becclesparish.org.uk/friends.html