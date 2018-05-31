Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A few of our favourite things on show at annual flower festival

PUBLISHED: 09:37 21 August 2018

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A flower festival is taking inspiration from a much-loved song this year by creating displays inspired by a few of their favourite things.

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick HowesSt Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

St Bartholomew’s Church, on Church Lane, Corton, will be holding a themed festival covering everything from Halloween to Christmas, knitting to picnics, in their annual event to help raise money for the running of the church, estimated at around £11,000 a year.

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick HowesSt Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

The flower displays will be arranged by members of Corton Church and Lowestoft Flower Club, and will also include displays on shoes, Easter, ballet, and bonfire night.

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick HowesSt Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

The event will start on Friday evening at 7.30pm with a concert with Jackie and Treble Clef and guests at the church, with tickets costing £8 on the door and including a finger buffet and wine.

St Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick HowesSt Bartholomew's flower festival 2017. Pictures: Mick Howes

The festival runs across the weekend, with the church open on Saturday, August 25 from 10.30am until 5pm, and Sunday, August 26 from 12pm until 5pm.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast