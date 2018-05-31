A few of our favourite things on show at annual flower festival

A flower festival is taking inspiration from a much-loved song this year by creating displays inspired by a few of their favourite things.

St Bartholomew’s Church, on Church Lane, Corton, will be holding a themed festival covering everything from Halloween to Christmas, knitting to picnics, in their annual event to help raise money for the running of the church, estimated at around £11,000 a year.

The flower displays will be arranged by members of Corton Church and Lowestoft Flower Club, and will also include displays on shoes, Easter, ballet, and bonfire night.

The event will start on Friday evening at 7.30pm with a concert with Jackie and Treble Clef and guests at the church, with tickets costing £8 on the door and including a finger buffet and wine.

The festival runs across the weekend, with the church open on Saturday, August 25 from 10.30am until 5pm, and Sunday, August 26 from 12pm until 5pm.