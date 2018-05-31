Sprowston youth group members to take on three peaks challenge

Members of a Sprowston youth group will be scaling the UK’s three highest mountains to raise money for young people in the Norwich area.

Clare Lincoln, Andy Bunter and Shez Bucknole, from the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP), are taking on the three peaks challenge on September 3.

It will see them climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, and Snowdon in Wales within 24 hours.

Money raised from the event will go towards broadening SYEP’s work in Sprowston and Old Catton.

The charity is aiming to deliver projects six-days-a-week to help tackle anti-social behaviour in both areas over the next three years.

It is also developing an early intervention service aimed at building confidence and self-esteem in young people.

• To sponsor the challenge or to find out more, visit www.gofundme.com/5cwm83c