Sprowston woman raises £620 by shaving her head

Victoria Bailey's before and after. Picture: Victoria Bailey

A woman from Sprowston has raised £620 for children’s charity Nelson’s Journey by shaving her head.

The bag of hair being sent to the Little Princess trust to be made into wigs for young people going through chemotherapy. Picture: Victoria Bailey The bag of hair being sent to the Little Princess trust to be made into wigs for young people going through chemotherapy. Picture: Victoria Bailey

Victoria Bailey, 44, from Sprowston, wanted to support the bereavement charity after they helped her two children when her mother died suddenly.

She made the cut on Thursday evening at Cutting Crew Organic Hairdressing, in Wensum Road, and it was filmed live on Facebook.

Mrs Bailey said: “The comments and support made me feel so pleased, I think every member of Nelson’s Journey is amazing, what they do is so vital.”

Nelson’s Journey is a Norfolk charity supporting young people, up to the age of 18, who have experienced the death of a significant person.

Sarah Dodge, from the charity, said: “We think Victoria is super brave and we would like to express our thanks to her.”

The hair will now be posted to the Little Princess Trust, where it will be given to children going through chemotherapy.