Gorleston splashpad is reopened after maintenance work

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise Lauren De Boise

The Gorleston splashpad has re-opened following maintenance work carried out at the week-old wet play area.

The splashpad was closed on Tuesday for maintenance carried out on behalf of owners Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The council now says the seafront facility has re-opened.

A statement from the council said: “Contractor Ustigate completed the maintenance works this morning and the splashpad has now re-opened to the public.

“We would like to thank people for their patience during the temporary closure.”

It opened last Wednesday.