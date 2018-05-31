Search

When will Gorleston’s seafront splash pad open?

PUBLISHED: 14:16 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:16 03 August 2018

The splash pad is set to open on Wednesday Picture: Anthony Carroll

The splash pad is set to open on Wednesday Picture: Anthony Carroll

A fun seafront attraction is set to open in Gorleston next week.

The Splash Pad on the lower promenade is due to be officially opened on Wednesday at 10am.

It is set within an ocean-themed play area featuring a sail boat, fish, seaweed, starfish and a crab, on a soft rubber surface.

There will also be colourful LED lights, plus benches for parents.

Tests are currently being carried out by Great Yarmouth Borough Council on the pad, which replaces a concrete paddling pool which has given families lots of happy holiday memories since the 1960s.

The council had set aside £400,000 for refurbishing or replacing the concrete paddling pool.

A statement from the council said: “Testing of Gorleston’s new Splash Pad is currently underway and all things being well, the council plans to officially open the Gorleston Splash Pad on Wednesday, August 8 at 10am.”

