Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the A149 Caister bypass at 6.05am this morning amid reports of crates on the road and spilt milk.

The Yarmouth-bound carriageway was closed for nearly two hours while Highways made the area safe, putting down gravel to make the road surface less hazardous.

No-one was injured in the incident. Traffic is now flowing freely.