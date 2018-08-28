Search

Spice Girls show to spice up theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:26 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 03 September 2018

The Spice Girls reunited at the 2012 Olympics . Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Fans looking to spice up their lives are in for a treat as Spice Girls show comes to the region.

Wannabe, a theatre show inspired by the lives and careers of one of the nineties most loved girl bands, is coming to Lowestoft’s Marina Theatre on September 28 and will be too much for true fans to handle.

The show is on its second national tour and follows The Spice Girls’ story from the release of their first single all the way to their 2012 Olympic Ceremony reunion.

The theatre production promises to deliver “the girls’ biggest hits and songs from their solo careers” and a cast that “bring to the stage that infamous unique charisma the Spice Girls were so well known for.”

If you wannabe in the crowd then you can get tickets from the Marina Theatre’s box office or website. Tickets are priced at £21 or £19.50 for Privilege Card Holders.

Are you a Spice Girls fan? Let us know in the comments.

