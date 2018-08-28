Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich glasses wearer could follow in footsteps of Love Island star

PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 30 August 2018

Hannah Cunningham has been selected as a regional finalist in Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018. Picture Paul Nixon.

Hannah Cunningham has been selected as a regional finalist in Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018. Picture Paul Nixon.

Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

A Norwich woman is a step closer to winning £10,000 after she was chosen from thousands as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Hannah Cunningham, 35, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Love Island star Alex Miller, and get the chance to mingle with celebrities at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards, as well as pick up the £10,000 prize.

Hannah was invited to visit her local Specsavers store in White Lion Street to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

“I never usually enter competitions because I never win them,” she said.

“When I got the call to say I was a regional finalist I was shocked as so many people had entered, but I am delighted to have been chosen.

“I have numerous pairs of glasses for every occasion – probably as many as I have pairs of shoes,” she added.

Most Read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast