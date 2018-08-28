Cinema goers invited to attended preview screening of Hurricane

Weeting Camp, near Thetford. Picture: Victor Lukaniuk Archant

A special screening of a film telling the story of the Polish pilots who fought in the skies over England during the Second World War is coming to Norwich.

On Sunday, September 2, a preview screening of Hurricane will take place at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square.

The event is taking place in recognition of the outstanding efforts of Polish citizens who fought alongside British Troops during WW2 and the 400 Polish people who where resettled in the nissen huts in Weeting, near Thetford.

Living conditions on the camp where basic but the people living there took what was offered and over time built a community with short term homes, a church and shop. Many of the families from Weeting moved to Norwich after the war when the camp closed and form the basis today’s Polish community.

The film screening will take place at 6pm to book tickets visit the Norfolk Polish Heritage Group website.