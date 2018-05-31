Town crier raises thousands for cancer charity with 100-mile cycle

Southwold town crier David Burrows (second from left) conquered a charity cycle alongside family and friends to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Courtesy of David Burrows

A community figurehead has conquered a 100-mile charity cycle to raise awareness about the dangers of prostate cancer.

Mr Burrows with Chris Bushby, CEO of Big C. Picture: Courtesy of David Burrows

Southwold town crier David Burrows rode alongside family and friends in the annual RideLondon-Surry 100 event, which sees hundreds set off from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before confronting leg-burning hills in the Surrey countryside.

Mr Burrows was inspired to take part in the ‘world’s greatest festival of cycling’ after several friends and family members were faced with cancer battles in recent months.

Among those to have been affected is his father, who is currently recovering from prostate cancer having received treatment from February to April at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Having completed the arduous ride and raised more than £3000 for Prostate Cancer UK, Mr Burrows said: “As a family we have suffered in the last 18 months with the quick passing of my uncle and also my dad’s business partner.

Southwold town crier David Burrows (third from right) conquered a charity cycle alongside family and friends to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Courtesy of David Burrows

“We also lost Tony Watson and his son Mark Watson just a few months later - both from forms of cancer which was devastating for the whole family.

“I wanted to give something back in support of Norwich and Norfolk Hospital for their superb treatment for dad, but also to raise awareness about catching prostate cancer early.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped me train and got me round the gruelling 100-mile course. It was an amazing feeling to all finish together.”

The cycle was certainly not Mr Burrows’ first experience of raising money for good causes, having organised a golf day in aid of Norfolk-based Big C - from which his father also received support.

Held at Southwold Golf Club, the event in June raised a mammoth £4,600 for the cancer charity, which funds four drop-in support centres that are used by the thousands of people from across the region who are affected by cancer.

After helping generate more than £7500 for cancer charities, Mr Burrows highlighted what can be accomplished when people who share a common goal come together.

“My family and friends have been awesome and have shown what a group of people can achieve when supporting each other,” he added. “Everyone is affected by cancer in one way or another and we have all really pulled together.”