The South Walsham equivalent of Crufts returns to Fairhaven

Dog jumps for joy at last years dog day. Picture: Julian Claxton Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Does your dog possess the hidden talents of the ‘best biscuit catcher’ or the ‘best mover’? Or do you take great pride in the way your pup looks?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dogs will be centre of attention again this year. Picture: Julian Claxton The dogs will be centre of attention again this year. Picture: Julian Claxton

If so you can enter your dog into the Fairhaven fun dog day which will take place on Sunday, September 9 between 10.30am and 3pm at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden at South Walsham.

It will be their ninth annual dog day and there are 11 categories you can enter your canine into which include: best mover, best biscuit catcher, cutest face and handsomest male.

It costs £1.50 to enter each category but you do not need to enter in advance. Proceeds will go to Dog Lost Norfolk and Suffolk.

Other activities will be taking place on the day including the K9 Capers display team and have a go agility.

Entry to the day is £2 for adults and £1 for children with dogs going for free.

Catgories:

11am Prettiest Bitch (puppy-3yrs)

11.20am Prettiest Bitch (4+ yrs)

11.40am Handsomest Male (puppy-3yrs)

Noon Handsomest Male (4+ yrs)

12.20pm Best Mover

1.20pm Best Crossbreed

1.40pm Best Family– two or more dogs

2pm Best Biscuit Catcher

2.20pm Cutest face

2.40pm Dog the judge would most like to take home

3pm Best in show