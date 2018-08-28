South Norfolk history on show as part of Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days will see guided tours of Wymondham Abbey. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

From stately rooms in grand houses to steam engines and our industrial heritage, a diverse range of South Norfolk attractions are to throw open their doors during this year’s Heritage Open Days.

A tour of the public rooms at Ravenigham Hall will be amongst Heritage Open Day highlights. Picture: Nick Butcher A tour of the public rooms at Ravenigham Hall will be amongst Heritage Open Day highlights. Picture: Nick Butcher

History lovers will be in their element as 16 heritage sites in the south of the county, many of which usually charge admission, will be free to the public on September 6-9 and 12-15, with some also putting on special events.

This is the tenth year that South Norfolk Council has supported Heritage Open Days. New events and attractions this year will include a guided tour of Caistor St Edmund, once site of the Roman Town Venta Icenorum. Children will be able to listen to the storyteller, join in an archaeological dig or dress up as a Roman.

For the first time Christadelphian Hall in Bramerton is inviting people to have a look at their large collection of bibles, some are extremely rare and hundreds of years old.

Forncett Industrial Steam Museum houses a unique collection of spectacular steam engines. Picture: Sonya Duncan Forncett Industrial Steam Museum houses a unique collection of spectacular steam engines. Picture: Sonya Duncan

St Mary’s Church at Yelverton and Forncett St Mary are also joining in this year with exhibitions of local interest.

There will be guided tours of Wymondham Abbey, which coincides with the town’s step back in time with its third annual Vintage Day. Twelfth Century Becket’s Chapel will be hosting a history trail and exhibiting modern textiles, while the lesser known Doric Lodge will be offering tours.

The unique collection of spectacular steam engines at Forncett Steam Museum will be open and on display offering a live glimpse into our industrial past.

Wymondham town sign in front of Becket's Chapel which will be on view as part of Heritage Open Days. Picture: Bill Smith Wymondham town sign in front of Becket's Chapel which will be on view as part of Heritage Open Days. Picture: Bill Smith

In Diss visitors will be able to delve into the past at the town’s museum and explore the Corn Hall. Albright of Diss, a 15th-century timber-framed building known locally known as Tudor House, will also be open and their will be a guided tour of the fascinating past of Diss Iron Works. Designer Makers 21 on St Nicholas Street will be hosting thatching demonstrations.

Another highlight is a tour of the public rooms at Ravenigham Hall, near Beccles, which will include some of the extensive art collection housed there.

South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader Michael Edney said: “Events like these boost businesses in and around our historic markets towns and bring thousands of visitors to the district.”

Diss Iron Works will be offering glimpses into Diss’ hidden past. Picture: Sophie Chittock Diss Iron Works will be offering glimpses into Diss’ hidden past. Picture: Sophie Chittock

• Some Heritage Open Days tours must be pre-booked. To find out more, or to download a brochure, visit heritageopendays.org.uk