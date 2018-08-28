Search

South Norfolk care home retains Good rating in inspection

PUBLISHED: 09:27 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 05 November 2018

Oaklands staff celebrating the good CQC report. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Archant

A South Norfolk care home has retained its rating of Good from the Care Quality Commission.

Staff at Oaklands, in Norwich Road, Scole, near Diss, are celebrating after inspectors, who visited the Kingsley Healthcare run home in June, found the service to be good overall and good in every category, judging it to be caring, safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

Operations manager Helen Gosling said: “We are pleased to have maintained our good rating and welcome the inspectors’ positive comments in their report.

The report highlighted that staff knew residents and their histories and regularly engaged in meaningful conversations and interactions with them.

“People and their relatives told us they were involved in planning the care and support they received and were able to make choices and decisions and maintain their independence as much as possible,” said the inspectors.

They reported that people they had spoken to described staff as caring, kind and helpful and said they were treated with compassion, empathy and respect.

