South Norfolk care home receive Good rating in first inspection

23 August, 2018 - 18:00
Residents of De Lucy House in Diss. Picture: Greensleeves Care.

Residents of De Lucy House in Diss. Picture: Greensleeves Care.

A south Norfolk care home has received a rating of Good from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

De Lucy House on Victoria Road, Diss received the rating after an inspection.

The CQC found the overall care home was good and awarded an Outstanding in how responsive the staff are.

Home manager Lauren Tubby said: “It’s fantastic to get a Good, it’s unheard of to get this on our first inspection.

“It is amazing, the report really captured the feel of the home and the care we give. It is like a big family here and we couldn’t do it without our great staff.”

The care home opened in September 2015 after the £6million 60-bed care home was built on the site of the former Cartco transport depot in Victoria Road.

Care homes are rated between Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

