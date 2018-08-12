‘The building looks like something from a war zone’ - Residents concerned over the future of village pub in north Norfolk

A once-popular pub has come under fire amid concerns it is a blight on one of north Norfolk’s most picturesque villages - ahead of plans to reopen.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It comes following a flood of comments on social media from residents in South Creake, who claim the temporary metal shutters on the Plume of Feathers are ruining the appearance of the village, near to Fakenham, in north Norfolk.

The pub closed its doors in June earlier this year and has since been taken over by Star Pubs and Bars - the leased pub business of Heineken UK.

Resident Robin Hawkes took to Facebook to express his concerns, branding the empty building on Fakenham Road like “something from a war zone”.

Sharing a photo, he said: “No, not a run down slum area, just our beautiful South Creake pub. This is a disgrace.

“Our B&B folks are being effected by the ugly shuttering put up. It is detrimental to our little village.

“The building looks like something from a war zone.”

He claimed the pub was due to reopen during mid-July but was still awaiting confirmation.

Lyn Earle-Jermey added: “Reopening it would make it better.”

Richard Baguley, of Dilham, said: “There is strong potential here for the right people.”

A Star Pubs and Bars’ spokesperson said they were finalising plans for a refurbishment and were keen for the project to begin but could not confirm timings at this stage.

They added: “We’ve consulted with residents about what they’d like and the aim is to create a great village local serving good food. Villagers we’ve spoken to also expressed interest in the pub’s name changing back to The Ostrich and we’re looking into that possibility.

“We are currently seeking a long-term operator to take over this lovely old pub and would encourage anyone interested to [make contact] for more details.

“In line with the wishes of those we spoke to in the area, we have closed the pub until a committed licensee can be found, rather than keeping it open with temporary managers.”

Responding to concerns over the metal shutters, they added that they had to be installed for “security reasons”.

“In terms of timings, work will start as soon as the designs are completed and a new licensee is in place.”

- If you are interest in taking over the pub contact 08085 949596 or visit www.starpubs.co.uk for more details.