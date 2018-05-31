Villagers tour First World War battlefields to remember Snettisham’s fallen

Modern-day villagers retraced the steps of ArDhur Lincoln’s wife and mother at a pilgrimage to his grave on the very same spot 90 years ago Picture: Snettisham 45 Archant

Villagers have made a pilgrimage to First World War battlefields to honour their fallen.

Villagers reading names on a memorial Picture: Snettisham 45 Villagers reading names on a memorial Picture: Snettisham 45

A coach party of villagers left Snettisham war memorial on Sunday, July 29, to visit the last resting places of many of those named on it.

Over the next five days, they travelled across France and Belgium, conducting personal remembrance services at the gravesides of 36 of the 45 villagers who died in the 1914 - 18 conflict.

A each a prayer was said and a wreath of West Norfolk lavender wrapped in a Snettisham Torc was laid. Personal letters from local children were also left, with each of the fallen being adopted by a child.

Members of the group also took turns to read out the life stories of the men, so that they could be properly remembered, following the project’s research.

The party included Snettisham’s rector, Veronica Wilson, its parish chair Ros Pugh, its borough councillor Ian Devereaux and Stuart Dark, its county councillor and the driving force behind the project.

Mr Dark said: “This visit was the culmination of months of research and planning , we wanted to show our fallen that 100 years after the end of the First World War we know exactly who you are, exactly where you are and are thinking of you.”

Those honoured included Sidney Auker, who was one of the UK’s very first war casualties. He died on August 23, 1914, aged 23, two weeks after war was declared and six days after he arrived in France. They also visited the grave of Arthur Lincoln, recreating the pilgrimage his widow and mother did to the exact same spot 90 years earlier.

They attended two graves of the village’s Distinguished Service Medal holders Herbert Williams and Charles Cousins. And they took in the Thiepval memorial, Menin Gate and the largest cemetery in the world, Etaples, where 12,000 are buried, to honour villager Thomas Martins.

“All of us went through the full range of emotions from pride in our men to humility and horror and back again,” said Mr Dark.

The project has now visited 39 of its 45 fallen including its furthest Colin Coleridge in Canada. Plans are in place to visit the remaining six by November 11 when the village will be holding a special day of remembrance. For more go to Snettisham-remembers.co.uk