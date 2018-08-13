Search

Meet the doggy duos looking for a new home

13 August, 2018 - 13:00
Stella and Bud are looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust

Stella and Bud are looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust

They say that dogs are a man’s best friend but for the canines at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Snetterton many are still looking for a home.

Squeak and Pip are best friends. Picture: Dogs Trust

Inseparable Staffordshire Bull Terriers Stella, aged nine, and Bud, aged ten, are the best of friends. Both know the basic commands and enjoy lots of company. They would like to live with children over eight and would like a secure garden to play in.

Lottie and Max T, are a little and large pairing of Dogue De Bordeaux and Jack Russell Terrier aged six and eight respectively.

Max T is more confident of the duo, with Lottie often looking to him for reassurance.

They can live with children over 14 years and will need a quiet, relaxed home with no other pets.

Squeak and Pip are best friends. Picture: Dogs TrustSqueak and Pip are best friends. Picture: Dogs Trust

Pip and Squeak are a duo of Jack Russell Terriers. Eight-year-old Pip loves her walks, treats and gentle fuss and Two-year-old Squeak is a very friendly and active boy who likes to learn new things. They could potentially live with another canine companion and will need a reasonable sized and secure garden in a quiet area.

Go to www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

