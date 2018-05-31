Ship repairer and engineer SMS Ltd complete hat trick of refits

Ship repairer and marine engineering services provider SMS Ltd has completed a refit in Lowestoft for a prominent Port of London Authority maintenance vessel.

The firm carried out the work on the London Titan, which had returned to the port of Lowestoft for a second time.

SMS has now completed three major refits across its national and international network – marking a “major milestone” in the process, as the Southampton headquartered firm continues its enviable reputation as specialists in ship repair, marine engineering and major fabrication projects.

Chris Norman, the managing director of SMS, said: “This marks a major milestone for the business as we’ve completed the last of three major ‘live’ refits that have been going on across the recently expanded ship repair group.

“In recent months our business has gone from strength-to-strength. We’ve completed a significant refit in Avonmouth onboard the City of Cardiff for Tarmac.

“We’ve completed a refit in Cherbourg for Condor Ferries onboard their HSC Condor Rapide, the 86m Incat, and last week we undocked the London Titan in Lowestoft for the Port of London Authority.”

With the London Titan being a maintenance vessel, with an overall length of 36m and a 13.5m beam, SMS carried out the work at its Lowestoft yard,

James Grala, the general manager of SMS Lowestoft, said: “The refit of the London Titan has been a great project.

“We’re pleased to welcome her back for her annuals. This is the second time she’s been into our Lowestoft dry dock.

“Over a four-week period the works included ship-side valves inspections, painting of deck, hull and topsides and steel work repairs on the deck fixtures.

“We relocated the off ballast valves spindles, and completed a program of bow thruster maintenance.

“Works also included generator overhauls, deck lighting upgrades, tank cleaning, fendering repairs anode replacement and crane upgrades.”

Mr Norman added: “Three different customers, three different markets, and three different locations – this is a great example of the scale of SMS and the sort of turn-key solutions that we now provide.”

