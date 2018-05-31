Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire at commercial building in Brandon

PUBLISHED: 18:12 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:35 25 August 2018

Archant

Seven fire crews were called to deal with a fire at a commercial building in Brandon late this afternoon.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds, and one each from Mildenhall, Brandon, Dereham, Methwold and Thetford are attending the scene in Wimbledon Avenue.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the building, which measures 40 metres x 10 metres, was well alight.

The crews were called out to the scene of the blaze at 4.37pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Controversial plans for waste plant on banks of River Wensum given go-ahead at appeal

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

Fire at commercial building in Brandon

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast