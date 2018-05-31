Fire at commercial building in Brandon

Seven fire crews were called to deal with a fire at a commercial building in Brandon late this afternoon.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds, and one each from Mildenhall, Brandon, Dereham, Methwold and Thetford are attending the scene in Wimbledon Avenue.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the building, which measures 40 metres x 10 metres, was well alight.

The crews were called out to the scene of the blaze at 4.37pm.