Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sisters to compete in Great North Run for East Anglian Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 15:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 03 September 2018

Sisters Rebecca and Leanne Hardy are running the Great North Run for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied by Rebecca Hardy.

Sisters Rebecca and Leanne Hardy are running the Great North Run for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied by Rebecca Hardy.

Archant

Two sisters from Dereham are set to take part in the Great North Run this week to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Rebecca and Leanne Hardy will compete in the half marathon on Sunday September 9, which starts in Newcastle and ends in South Shields.

Rebecca Hardy said: “We have chosen to run for the air ambulance as it’s such a beneficial service to local people. Without the continual support of fundraising they wouldn’t be able to provide their service.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has attented over 23,000 missions since it was formed in 2000 and comprises specialist pre-hospital doctors and critical care paramedics, operating out of two high-tech helicopters.

The charity relies on fundraising to keep going and must raise £11.3 million this year to operate.

Becky and Leanne have raised £295 so far on JustGiving and and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BeckyLeanne.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Teddy bears zipwire down 19th century windmill for fundraising event

Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast