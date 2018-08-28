Sisters to compete in Great North Run for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Sisters Rebecca and Leanne Hardy are running the Great North Run for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied by Rebecca Hardy. Archant

Two sisters from Dereham are set to take part in the Great North Run this week to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Rebecca and Leanne Hardy will compete in the half marathon on Sunday September 9, which starts in Newcastle and ends in South Shields.

Rebecca Hardy said: “We have chosen to run for the air ambulance as it’s such a beneficial service to local people. Without the continual support of fundraising they wouldn’t be able to provide their service.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has attented over 23,000 missions since it was formed in 2000 and comprises specialist pre-hospital doctors and critical care paramedics, operating out of two high-tech helicopters.

The charity relies on fundraising to keep going and must raise £11.3 million this year to operate.

Becky and Leanne have raised £295 so far on JustGiving and and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BeckyLeanne.