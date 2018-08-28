No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building.

Les Christman, owner of the Jolly Farmers in Swanton Abbott, admitted that business was “very difficult” due to a lack of customers.

But he said rumours in the village about his premises closing were not true.

Mr Christman, who has run the 19th century pub for the past seven years, said: “We are just refurbishing the signs because they were getting a bit tatty.

“There aren’t really any plans for the pub, we are just carrying on providing a service for the village.

However, he said the business was not currently sustainable, and was instead “a hobby”. He said the pub makes just enough money to cover the bills.

“It is very difficult at the moment because the village is not using it,” Mr Christman said.

Records show the pub’s first licensee was Robert Davison in 1836.