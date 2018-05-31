Search

‘Great tragedy’ - shock surrounds death of man found in village home

PUBLISHED: 15:35 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 07 August 2018

The house in Walcott where the body was found. Picture: Maurice Gray

The house in Walcott where the body was found. Picture: Maurice Gray

Maurice Gray

A north Norfolk community is in shock after the body of a man who worked in several nearby pubs was discovered in his home.

Alan Patrick was reportedly found in his bath at home in Walcott, after police were called to a property on Ostend Road on Sunday, August 5.

Concerned neighbours had raised the alarm just before midday after Mr Patrick, who was thought to be in his mid-50s, had not been seen for more than a week.

Clive Stockton, who Mr Patrick worked for at the Hill House Inn, Happisburgh, described his death as “a great tragedy”.

He said: “He worked here part-time for about the last three months.

The house in Walcott where the body was found. Picture: Maurice Gray

“Before that he lived in Stalham and his partner died so he moved out to Walcott.

“He hadn’t been to work for some weeks.

“He told me that he felt quite depressed and would be back when he felt better.

Mr Stockton added: “I spoke to one of the neighbours before she called the police.

Steve Bullimore, owner of The Lighthouse Inn, Walcott. Picture: ALEX HURRELLSteve Bullimore, owner of The Lighthouse Inn, Walcott. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

“We are very, very shocked by his death.”

And Steve Bullimore, who Mr Patrick worked for at The Lighthouse Inn, on Walcott’s Coast Road, also spoke of his shock at the circumstances surrounding Mr Patrick’s death.

He said: “We spoke to him on several occasions and he said he was down in the dumps and would come back to work soon.

“But in recent weeks he was not answering his phone.”

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn Picture: MARK BULLIMOREClive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

One of Mr Patrick’s neighbours, who did not wish to be identified, said: “[The] community should be looking after people who are distressed.

“People don’t even know their neighbour’s names in some places.”

They added: “He was a very keen rifle man and used to belong to the rifle club.

“He quite recently moved into the house and was often seen popping out.

“But suddenly he wasn’t to be seen.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Officers were called at 11.21am on Sunday, August 5, regarding concerns for the safety of a man in Coastline Village, Ostend Road, Walcott.

“We found a male deceased within a property.”

They added that the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared by the coroner.

