New Sheringham town centre task group creates ‘wish list’ of improvements

High Street, Sheringham, where a new task group is looking at pavement widening and traffic calming measures. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Town Council has put together a ‘wish list’ of improvements, following a series of community engagement events aimed at encouraging local people to put forward their views on the future of the town.

A new Town Centre Development Task Group, made up of councillors, community groups, traders and individuals, is working towards creating a pedestrian friendly zone, with the goal of developing a “vibrant and sustainable” town centre.

“The aim is to meet the needs of the Sheringham area; its residents, its businesses and its visitors alike,” said deputy mayor Liz Withington.

The council received more than 500 responses to a survey available online and at the community engagement days, with 90 pc of respondents with young children agreeing that Sheringham is a great place to live.

Other results showed an increase in affordable housing to be a concern, with the retention of the town’s community centre – the future of which was in question – also a priority.

“Even if the community centre is not able to make a profit, people felt that the council should endeavour to run it at the least cost and maximise its use,” Mrs Withington said.

The task group was now looking at creating an atmosphere in the town centre where pedestrians felt safe and where vehicles did not dominate the space, she added, with other items on the ‘wish list’ including developing more accessible green spaces where cycling is encouraged and creating entrances into a new pedestrian-friendly town centre ‘zone’.

“The task group will be looking at how to introduce lower speed limits and traffic calming,” Mrs Withington explained. “The aim being to create the effect of entering a zone where vehicles don’t feel or assume they are the dominant user.”

Other ideas include changes to traffic flow and widening the pavements in parts of High Street.

“All of these measure should increase footfall and encourage repeat custom, giving a more pleasant experience for visitors and shoppers and ensuring that Sheringham continues to have an economically healthy and vibrant future,” Mrs Withington said.

The survey, the results of which will be used to help shape Sheringham Town Plan, is still available to complete online at www.sheringhamtowncouncil.gov.uk

