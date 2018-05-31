Sheringham charity shop celebrates thirty years in business

Sue Ryder Sheringham shop supervisor Beth Miller. Photo: Sue Ryder Archant

Staff at a Sheringham charity shop have thanked the community as they celebrated their thirtieth year in business in the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The supervisor of the Sue Ryder shop on Sheringham High Street has thanked donors, volunteers and customers for their three decades of support.

Supervisor Beth Miller said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Sue Ryder shop in the heart of Sheringham will have been open for an impressive 30 years this Tuesday – one of the longest-standing of the charity’s 450 shops across the UK.

“The shop has enjoyed a reputation in the town as a great source of high quality, second hand goods at low prices, all the while helping raise funds to support the care Sue Ryder provides as a national healthcare charity at its seven hospices, in its neurological care centres, out in the community and in people’s own homes.

“Over the last 30 years the shop has raised an astonishing amount of money and we estimate that it is enough to have funded two Sue Ryder nurses for each year the shop has been in existence.

“It’s thanks to our amazing volunteers, past and present, that we have been able to raise these funds. Together they have worked tirelessly to keep the shop open seven days a week, sorting, steaming and pricing stock, and providing first-class customer service.

“In particular I would like to thank our volunteers Thelma Yates and Eugenia Funnell, who have both shown exceptional commitment having volunteered here at the Sheringham shop ever since it opened in the summer of 1988.

“I would also like to thank the generous Sheringham community, which has ensured a constant stream of high quality donations to the shop, and to our many loyal customers who frequently stop by to browse our selection of clothing, books and homewares. To mark the occasion next Tuesday we will be serving cake in the shop, so do come and say hello and have a rummage through the 1940s vintage stock we have on sale at the moment.

“We look forward to many more years of trade on Sheringham High Street, and in turn many more years of support to Sue Ryder’s services. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to pop into the shop on the High Street for a cup of tea and a chat about the roles available. Donations are always welcome too, and can be dropped off at the shop during opening hours.”

The shop celebrated its thirtieth birthday on Tuesday, August, 7.

The Sue Ryder Sheringham shop is located at 34 High Street, Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8DT.

For more information ring 01263 825992 or email sheringham5091@suerydercare.org.