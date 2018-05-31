Sheringham shops ‘Open all Hours’ for late night shopping event

Late night shopping in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham traders will be hosting an ‘Open all Hours’ late night shopping evening on Friday, with added attractions including special offers and a competition to win £150 of vouchers redeemable at more than 40 shops.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Late night shopping in Sheringham. Photo: Sheringham Chamber of Trade Late night shopping in Sheringham. Photo: Sheringham Chamber of Trade

Organised by a group of Sheringham Chamber of Trade members, the evening follows the success of a similar event held last month, and traders taking part are hoping to make late night shopping a regular feature on the town calendar.

Jewellery shop owner Helen Parriss, who helped organise the event, said: “Sheringham is a fun, vibrant seaside town with lots of independent shops and food outlets and, once again, our traders will be promoting Catch of the Day offers to help the evening go with a swing.”

The late night shopping event runs until 8pm on Friday, August 24. Parking is free at Station Road car park from 6pm.