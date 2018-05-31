Sheringham Carnival hailed a “huge success” after hundreds turn out for finale

Bubble fun at Sheringham Carnival's family finale Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Carnival has been hailed “outstanding” by organisers, after hundreds turned out to an evening finale featuring music, a barbecue and traditional games ranging from hook-a-duck to Play Your Cards Right.

Youngster try their luck at flipping ducks from a skateboard at Sheringham Carnival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Youngster try their luck at flipping ducks from a skateboard at Sheringham Carnival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival chairman Stuart McClean praised committee members, who had “pulled out all the stops” to organise a last-minute final day’s programme after wildfire fears led to the traditional torchlight procession and firework display being cancelled.

“We didn’t just want to go out with a whimper,” he said. “So we tried to end with a bit of fun and, thanks to an exemplary committee, it was absolutely marvellous, the whole week has been a huge success.”

Tile painting at Sheringham Carnival's family finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Tile painting at Sheringham Carnival's family finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Part of the high street was closed off for Sunday’s finale, which included stalls and dancing, as well as family games ranging from badge-making and tile-painting, to bowling, face painting and a chance to pose for a selfie with the carnival ‘royal’ family.

Mr McClean added: “After being hit by poor weather for the crowning day, the highlight of the week for me has definitely been the sunshine.”

Youngsters having fun at a 'milk a cow' stall at Sheringham Carnival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Youngsters having fun at a 'milk a cow' stall at Sheringham Carnival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

