Carnival-goers go quackers for duck race
PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 August 2018
Archant
Crowds in their hundreds flocked to Sheringham Carnival’s traditional duck race, which saw nearly 500 yellow plastic bath toys bob their way down a stream near Beeston Common.
The event, which is one of the carnival’s main fundraisers, was sponsored by local builders Woody’s Works and betting shop Bet Fred, who provided medals and cash prizes of up to £50.
More than 350 numbered ducks were sold at £1 each, with race-goers also paying £1 to put their names on around 150 ping pong balls.
After being ‘launched’ from a bridge by carnival volunteers, the ducks made their way downstream, with any intrepid yellow competitors caught in weeds on their way to the finish line given a helping hand by a team of youngsters with garden canes.
Carnival chairman Stuart McClean said: “It has gone really well, the duck race is always a very popular family event and I think everyone has had a great time.”