Carnival-goers go quackers for duck race

Maisie Dowsett-Olby,8, and little sister Lily at Sheringham Carnival duck race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Crowds in their hundreds flocked to Sheringham Carnival’s traditional duck race, which saw nearly 500 yellow plastic bath toys bob their way down a stream near Beeston Common.

Watching the duck race from the banks of the stream behind Beeston Road. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Photo: KAREN BETHELL Watching the duck race from the banks of the stream behind Beeston Road. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The event, which is one of the carnival’s main fundraisers, was sponsored by local builders Woody’s Works and betting shop Bet Fred, who provided medals and cash prizes of up to £50.

More than 350 numbered ducks were sold at £1 each, with race-goers also paying £1 to put their names on around 150 ping pong balls.

Families watching for their ducks from the banks of the stream behind Beeston Road. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Families watching for their ducks from the banks of the stream behind Beeston Road. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

After being ‘launched’ from a bridge by carnival volunteers, the ducks made their way downstream, with any intrepid yellow competitors caught in weeds on their way to the finish line given a helping hand by a team of youngsters with garden canes.

Carnival chairman Stuart McClean said: “It has gone really well, the duck race is always a very popular family event and I think everyone has had a great time.”

Carnival queen Mollie Gallon and attendants Caitlin Doran (left) and Niamh Craske (right) get set to launch the ducks. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Carnival queen Mollie Gallon and attendants Caitlin Doran (left) and Niamh Craske (right) get set to launch the ducks. Photo: KAREN BETHELL