Fun-packed family evening to replace Sheringham Carnival’s cancelled firework finale

Sheringham Carnival's grand finale will go ahead this evening, with games, music and a barbecue instead of the traditional fireworks and torchlight procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Wildfire risks may have put a dampener on tonight’s Sheringham Carnival’s grand firework finale, but, determined to make sure families and holidaymakers don’t miss out, committee members have come up with plans for a fun-packed programme of replacement events.

A scene from the Sheringham Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL A scene from the Sheringham Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The firework finale, which was due to kick off with a torchlight procession through the town at 9pm, was cancelled amid concerns about the threat of wildfires, with a notice on Facebook saying: “Despite the rain that fell last weekend, the firing site remains tinder dry. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this causes.”

However, carnival-goers will now be able to enjoy and evening of games, music and a barbecue outside the Lobster pub and on Lifeboat Plain from 6pm onwards, with an awards ceremony and raffle draw taking place at 8.15pm.

Other events today include a children’s boating competition on the Leas at 2pm and carnival songs of praise from Sheringham Salvation Army Band on the promenade below the Two Lifeboats Hotel at 7.30pm.

Sheringham in Bloom will also be hosting its regular carnival Open Gardens event, which starts at 26 de Morley Garth and runs until 5pm.