Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sheringham Carnival finale cancelled amid wildfire fears

PUBLISHED: 20:37 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:36 03 August 2018

Sheringham Carnival torchlight procession, which has been cancelled due to wildfire fears. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival torchlight procession, which has been cancelled due to wildfire fears. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham Carnival will be without its traditional grand firework finale on Sunday, after committee members took the decision to cancel the event because of wildfire danger.

In a notice posted on Facebook, the carnival team said that after consultations with event organisers Titanium Fireworks, Norfolk Fire Service and Sheringham Golf Club, where the display was due to take place, the decision had been taken to cancel both the fireworks and the torchlight procession, which was due to set off through the town from the Lobster pub at 9pm.

The procession, which regularly attracts hundreds of youngsters, parents and grandparents and raises funds through the sale of lanterns and glowsticks, is one of the highlights of the annual carnival.

The notice added: “Despite the rain that fell last weekend, the firing site remains tinder dry. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this causes.”

A carnival spokesman said the committee was now working on organising a replacement event for Sunday evening, with details announced on the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page as soon as plans have been finalised.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast