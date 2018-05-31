Sheringham Carnival finale cancelled amid wildfire fears

Sheringham Carnival torchlight procession, which has been cancelled due to wildfire fears. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Carnival will be without its traditional grand firework finale on Sunday, after committee members took the decision to cancel the event because of wildfire danger.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a notice posted on Facebook, the carnival team said that after consultations with event organisers Titanium Fireworks, Norfolk Fire Service and Sheringham Golf Club, where the display was due to take place, the decision had been taken to cancel both the fireworks and the torchlight procession, which was due to set off through the town from the Lobster pub at 9pm.

The procession, which regularly attracts hundreds of youngsters, parents and grandparents and raises funds through the sale of lanterns and glowsticks, is one of the highlights of the annual carnival.

The notice added: “Despite the rain that fell last weekend, the firing site remains tinder dry. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this causes.”

A carnival spokesman said the committee was now working on organising a replacement event for Sunday evening, with details announced on the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page as soon as plans have been finalised.