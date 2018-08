Police catch sheep loose near the A11

PC Hickford & PC Harris from Breckland police safely returning the sheep to their field. Picture: @BrecklandPolice Archant

Breckland police have caught two offenders who have been causing issues over the past few days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Hickford and PC Harris were very much involved in rural policing when they caught the escaped sheep who were loose around the A11 near Roudham.

They have been safely returned back to their field.