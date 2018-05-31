Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

The explosive, thought to be a mortar, was discovered after a trench was dug for a water main on The Street in Walberswick, near Southwold.

The road in and out of Walberswick was shut to allow the bomb disposal team to attend, before they moved the device to the beach to detonate it.

The mortar was detonated on the beach at 4.35pm and all roads have since reopened.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called at about 12.55 this afternoon after somebody said they were digging a trench in The Street and had discovered what they thought was a Second World War mortar.

“We contacted bomb disposal who put a 100m cordon in place. The road was closed and the bomb disposal team have taken it down to the beach.”