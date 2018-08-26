Search

Updated

Bodies of two missing fishermen found

PUBLISHED: 14:34 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 26 August 2018

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The bodies of two fishermen have been found off the Norfolk coast following a long search.

The men went missing after the fishing boat they were on sank about 20 miles off the Great Yarmouth area on Saturday.

A statement from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the dead two crewman had been located by a Coastguard helicopter and airlifted to shore.

WATCH: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Aimee Rampton, coastguard operations controller, said: “The helicopter located the bodies of the missing crew near the sunken fishing vessel wreckage. All units have now stood down. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew men.

MORE: Lifeboat crewman describes debris of sunken fishing boat

“Formal identification of the bodies is yet to take place.”

Saturday’s incident saw three other fishermen from the same boat rescued by the cruise ship Princess Pacific and the search for the other two missing fishermen involved lifeboats from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, Caister and Lowestoft.

MORE: Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Other vessels in the area were called in to help with the search, which was co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and also involved helicopters.

HM Coastguard Gorleston posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of the crewmen. A fantastic effort by all involved to locate the crew.”

