Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Man airlifted to safety after breaking ankle on rocks at beach

PUBLISHED: 16:14 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 12 August 2018

The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner

The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner

Diane Dooner

The coastguard’s helicopter have had to rescue a man from the Caister beach having fallen on a rock and broken his ankle.

The coastguard received a request for assistance from the ambulance service at around 1.30pm on Saturday. The coastguard helicopter launched from Humberside to assist the man, who could not be reached by land ambulance.

He was airlifted to a safe place and then was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 1.25pm that a man had fallen at the rocks at Caister.

“We sent the Gorleston and Winterton Coastguard to assist in extracting the man.

The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane DoonerThe search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner

“They went and assessed the scene and given the environment, of slippery rocks, it was decided we needed a helicopter.

“He had slipped on the rocks and caused himself a nasty ankle injury –the helicopter lifted and shifted him so he could be taken by ambulance to hospital.”

The spokesman added: “From our point of view we would say don’t put yourself in a place of danger and if you do find yourself in trouble call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

MORE:

• Young woman airlifted to hospital after Happisburgh cliff fall 







































































































Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast