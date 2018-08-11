Video

Man airlifted to safety after breaking ankle on rocks at beach

The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner Diane Dooner

The coastguard’s helicopter have had to rescue a man from the Caister beach having fallen on a rock and broken his ankle.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard received a request for assistance from the ambulance service at around 1.30pm on Saturday. The coastguard helicopter launched from Humberside to assist the man, who could not be reached by land ambulance.

He was airlifted to a safe place and then was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 1.25pm that a man had fallen at the rocks at Caister.

“We sent the Gorleston and Winterton Coastguard to assist in extracting the man.

The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner The search and rescue helipcopter was sent to Caister beach. Picture: Diane Dooner

“They went and assessed the scene and given the environment, of slippery rocks, it was decided we needed a helicopter.

“He had slipped on the rocks and caused himself a nasty ankle injury –the helicopter lifted and shifted him so he could be taken by ambulance to hospital.”

The spokesman added: “From our point of view we would say don’t put yourself in a place of danger and if you do find yourself in trouble call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

MORE:

• Young woman airlifted to hospital after Happisburgh cliff fall







































































































